Japan April factory output down 2.5 percent month-on-month

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese industrial output fell 2.5 percent in April, government data showed on Friday, as companies cut back on production after ramping it up to meet a rush in demand ahead of an increase in the national sales tax from April.

The decrease was more than a median market forecast of a 2.0 percent fall.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 1.7 percent in May and decline 2.0 percent in June.

The ministry downgraded its assessment of output, saying it is flattening out as a trend.