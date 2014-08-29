FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan factory output rises 0.2 percent in July
August 29, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Japan factory output rises 0.2 percent in July

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese industrial output rose 0.2 percent in July, less than expected, after suffering the biggest drop since the March 2011 earthquake in the previous month, data released by the trade ministry showed on Friday.

The increase was much smaller than a median market forecast for a 1.0 percent gain.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 1.3 percent in August and increase 3.5 percent in September, the data showed.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

