Japan November factory output down 1 percent month-on-month: government

Factories are silhouetted as the sun sets at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 1.0 percent in November from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, suggesting that sluggish emerging market demand continues to cloud the outlook for the economy.

The fall compared with a median market forecast of a 0.6 percent drop, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 0.9 percent in December and increase 6.0 percent in January.

Related Coverage Japan November retail sales down 1 percent year-on-year