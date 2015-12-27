FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan November factory output down 1 percent month-on-month: government
December 28, 2015

Japan November factory output down 1 percent month-on-month: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Factories are silhouetted as the sun sets at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 1.0 percent in November from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, suggesting that sluggish emerging market demand continues to cloud the outlook for the economy.

The fall compared with a median market forecast of a 0.6 percent drop, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 0.9 percent in December and increase 6.0 percent in January.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann

