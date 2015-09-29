Japan August industrial output unexpectedly falls 0.5 percent month-on-month

Workers are seen at a factory in Tokyo, Japan, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato -

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.5 percent in August, down for the second straight month, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring concerns about tepid factory activity.

The month-on-month fall compared with economists’ median forecast for a 1.0 percent increase in a Reuters poll.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 0.1 percent in September and grow 4.4 percent in October, data showed.