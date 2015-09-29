FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan August industrial output unexpectedly falls 0.5 percent month-on-month
#Business News
September 30, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

Japan August industrial output unexpectedly falls 0.5 percent month-on-month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers are seen at a factory in Tokyo, Japan, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato -

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.5 percent in August, down for the second straight month, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring concerns about tepid factory activity.

The month-on-month fall compared with economists’ median forecast for a 1.0 percent increase in a Reuters poll.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 0.1 percent in September and grow 4.4 percent in October, data showed.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
