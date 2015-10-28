FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan September factory output rises 1.0 percent
#Business News
October 29, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

Japan September factory output rises 1.0 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees work an assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo, Japan, July 1, 2015. Picture taken July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 1.0 percent in September, data showed on Thursday, suggesting the economy is emerging from the doldrums as the pain from China’s slowdown begins to ease.

The month-on-month fall compared with economists’ median forecast for a 0.5 percent drop.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 4.1 percent in October and shrink 0.3 percent in November, data showed.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
