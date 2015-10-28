Japan September factory output rises 1.0 percent

Employees work an assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo, Japan, July 1, 2015. Picture taken July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 1.0 percent in September, data showed on Thursday, suggesting the economy is emerging from the doldrums as the pain from China’s slowdown begins to ease.

The month-on-month fall compared with economists’ median forecast for a 0.5 percent drop.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 4.1 percent in October and shrink 0.3 percent in November, data showed.