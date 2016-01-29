FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Dec industrial output falls 1.4 percent month-on-month: METI
January 29, 2016 / 12:04 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Dec industrial output falls 1.4 percent month-on-month: METI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 1.4 percent in December from the previous month, government data showed on Friday, down for a second straight month in a sign that weakness in domestic and external demand is weighing on factory activity.

The reading compared with a median market forecast for a 0.3 percent decline in a Reuters poll of economists, data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 7.6 percent in January and decline 4.1 percent in February, the data showed.

(To view the full tables, click on METI’s website:

here)

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

