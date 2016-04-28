FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan March industrial output up 3.6 percent month-on-month
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 28, 2016 / 12:06 AM / a year ago

Japan March industrial output up 3.6 percent month-on-month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past chimneys at an industrial district during sunset in Tokyo January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 3.6 percent in March, rebounding from a big drop logged in the prior month, government data showed on Thursday, in a tentative sign of a pick-up in factory activity.

The result compared with the median estimate of a 2.9 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

It followed a revised 5.2 percent drop in February, hurt by the Lunar New Year holidays in Asia and Toyota Motor Corp’s temporary halting of factory output due to an explosion at a steel plant.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.6 percent in April and decline 2.3 percent in May.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.