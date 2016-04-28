FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan March industrial output up 3.6 percent month-on-month
April 28, 2016 / 12:06 AM / a year ago

Japan March industrial output up 3.6 percent month-on-month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past chimneys at an industrial district during sunset in Tokyo January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 3.6 percent in March, rebounding from a big drop logged in the prior month, government data showed on Thursday, in a tentative sign of a pick-up in factory activity.

The result compared with the median estimate of a 2.9 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

It followed a revised 5.2 percent drop in February, hurt by the Lunar New Year holidays in Asia and Toyota Motor Corp’s temporary halting of factory output due to an explosion at a steel plant.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.6 percent in April and decline 2.3 percent in May.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

