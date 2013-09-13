FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sales tax hike will add $61 billion to household burden: Japan government panel
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 13, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

Sales tax hike will add $61 billion to household burden: Japan government panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man looks at Panasonic Corp's Viera TVs displayed at an electronics store in Tokyo October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Raising Japan’s sales tax next year will saddle households with an additional burden of about 6 trillion yen ($61 billion), private-sector members of a key government panel said on Friday.

The government should take comprehensive measures, including steps to ease the pain on low-income households and boost corporate capital spending, if it were to proceed with the tax hike, the members said at a Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy meeting.

The members said the Bank of Japan should also continue to take active measures to meet its 2 percent inflation target at an early date.

The panel, which includes key economic ministers as well as the Bank of Japan governor, is the government’s key council to debate long-term macro-economic policies.

Japan will see its sales tax rise to 8 percent from 5 percent in April and to 10 percent in October 2015 if the increases are implemented as scheduled.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.