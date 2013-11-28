FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan November manufacturing PMI shows fastest expansion in more than seven years
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2013 / 11:37 PM / 4 years ago

Japan November manufacturing PMI shows fastest expansion in more than seven years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man works inside a factory in Tokyo August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than seven years in November as domestic demand and exports improved, a survey showed on Friday, suggesting economic growth is picking up pace in the final quarter of 2013.

The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 55.1 in November from 54.2 in October.

The index hit its highest since July 2006, having been above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction since March.

The data suggests that domestic demand and exports are recovering strongly from a dip in the middle of the year, which means the economy could have enough momentum to weather an increase in the sales tax rate in April.

“If the pace of this expansion is maintained into 2014, it may serve to compensate for the expected weakening of consumer demand following April’s scheduled consumer tax hike,” said Claudia Tillbrooke, economist at Markit.

The November index for new export orders jumped to 57.2 from 53.1 in October, showing the fastest rate of growth in 3-1/2 years due to a weak yen and renewed demand from Thailand and Hong Kong.

The output index of the PMI rose to 59.0 in November from 57.7 the previous month, the fastest expansion in four years.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has overseen massive monetary and fiscal stimulus this year to revive the economy, which has now grown in the past four quarters.

However, there are concerns the increase in the sales tax rate to 8 percent from 5 percent next April could weaken consumer spending and cause the economy to slow markedly.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.