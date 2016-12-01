Japan final November manufacturing PMI shows growth slow but still on track

An engineer makes an arm rail for residential buildings inside a metal processing factory at an industrial zone in downtown Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturing activity grew in November at a slightly slower pace than the previous month as output slowed, but a rise in new orders suggested the sector may soon regain momentum, a business survey showed on Thursday.

The final Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for November was a seasonally adjusted 51.3, higher than the flash index of 51.1 but slightly below a final 51.4 in October.

The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction for the third consecutive month.

The output component of the PMI index eased to 52.4 in November from 53.3 in the previous month. The preliminary reading for November was 52.2.

The index for new orders, which measures both domestic and external demand, rose to a 10-month high of 51.1, compared with a preliminary 50.4 and a final 50.8 in October.

Recently, separate government data showing strong labor demand and slowing declines in consumer spending has offered signs that domestic demand could pick up in the October-December quarter.