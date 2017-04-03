FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Japan final March PMI shows manufacturing activity slowing slightly
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 3, 2017 / 12:47 AM / 5 months ago

Japan final March PMI shows manufacturing activity slowing slightly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturing activity expanded in March at a slightly slower pace than the previous month as growth in new export orders and output slowed, a revised survey showed on Monday.

The Final Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 52.4 in March on a seasonally adjusted basis from a final 53.3 in the previous month, and just below the flash reading for last month at 52.6.

It pointed to the slowest growth in three months even though the index remained above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction for the seventh consecutive month.

Final new export orders eased to 51.9 from a preliminary 52.7 and from a final 54.3 in February.

The overall thrust of the PMI numbers suggest Japan's economy recovery remains on a modest recovery path. Data last month showed a strong surge in February exports, backing signs that an uptick in overseas demand continues to aid momentum in the trade-reliant economy.

The final reading for output was 53.0, versus the flash reading of 53.4 and below the 54.1 seen in February, although it still showed expansion for the eighth consecutive month.

Domestic demand has remained tepid for much of the past year, and the PMI showed output prices were flat from February, suggesting the Bank of Japan continues to face headwinds as it tries to get inflation to its 2 percent target.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.