FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan November final manufacturing growth eases, still suggests modest fourth-quarter rebound: PMI
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 1, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

Japan November final manufacturing growth eases, still suggests modest fourth-quarter rebound: PMI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker cuts a metal at a sheet metal processing company Yamada Manufacturing in Daito, Osaka prefecture, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yoko Kubota

TOKYO (Reuters) - Growth in Japanese manufacturing activity eased in November and output expanded at a slightly slower pace than initially reported, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting a modest recovery after the economy unexpectedly slipped into recession.

The final Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was 52.0 in November, less than a preliminary reading of 52.1 and lower than a final 52.4 in October.

The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the sixth consecutive month.

The output component of the PMI index was 52.7, less than a preliminary reading of 53.5 but still higher than 51.3 in October. New export orders, seen as key to offsetting stubbornly sluggish domestic demand, rose for the fifth month running but at a markedly slower pace than in October.

Input costs for Japanese goods producers rose at the fastest rate since January, however, as a further depreciation in the yen offset weaker global commodities prices.

The economy slipped into recession in the third quarter as a sales tax increase in April had a larger and more prolonged impact on consumer spending and business investment than expected.

Analysts believe the economy likely resumed expansion in the current quarter, but there are lingering concerns about the strength of the recovery.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.