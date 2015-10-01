Japan final September manufacturing PMI expands at slower pace as export orders tumble

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in September as new export orders tumbled the most in almost three years, a private survey showed on Thursday, another warning sign that China’s slowdown is harming Japan’s economic outlook.

The Markit/Nikkei Japan Final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at a seasonally adjusted 51.0 in September, slightly more than a preliminary 50.9 but still below 51.7 in August.

The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction for the fifth straight month but fell for the first time in three months.

The PMI data could add to concerns that Japan’s economy is stalling again, after an unexpected fall in August industrial production stunned economists.

The final index for new export orders was 48.0. This was an improvement over the flash reading of 47.8 but still showed that export orders contracted at the fastest pace since February 2013.

The index for new orders was 53.0, more than a preliminary 52.0 but less than 53.4 in August in a worrying sign that domestic demand may be losing some strength.

Factory owners had to cut prices for the second time in three months, a possible setback for the central bank’s efforts to wrest the economy out of decades of deflation.

The PMI could be taken as a sign that Japan’s economy is not growing fast enough to cause an acceleration in inflation needed to meet the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent price target.

Some economists speculate that the BOJ may ease policy this month to prevent the price trend from worsening.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill

