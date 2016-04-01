FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan March manufacturing activity contracts most in over three years: PMI
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 1, 2016 / 2:07 AM / a year ago

Japan March manufacturing activity contracts most in over three years: PMI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An engineer makes an arm rail for residential buildings inside a metal processing factory at an industrial zone in downtown Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s manufacturing activity contracted in March at the fastest pace in more than three years as new export orders shrank sharply, a business survey showed on Friday, adding to fears the world’s third-largest economy is sliding back into recession.

The Markit/Nikkei Final Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 49.1 in March on a seasonally adjusted basis, unchanged from a preliminary reading and below the final 50.1 in February.

The reading fell below the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the first time since April last year, and contracted at the fastest pace since February 2013.

The sub-index for new export orders sank to 46.1, above the flash reading of 45.9 but still well below the 49.0 recorded in February. New export orders contracted at the fastest since January 2013.

Factory output contracted, albeit mildly, for the first time since April 2015, after growth slowed sharply in February.

That has increased the chances that the economy is in a technical recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction in gross domestic product.

Japan’s government is considering extra fiscal stimulus to pull the economy out of its funk, and there is a growing chance it will delay a sales tax hike scheduled for next year to ease the burden on domestic demand.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.