a year ago
Japan September flash manufacturing PMI shows expansion for first time in seven months
#Business News
September 23, 2016 / 12:41 AM / a year ago

Japan September flash manufacturing PMI shows expansion for first time in seven months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker is seen at an assembly line of Honda Motor Co.'s motorcycles at Honda's Kumamoto factory in Ozu town, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan, September 13, 2016.Naomi Tajitsu/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in seven months in September, a preliminary survey showed on Friday, in a tentative sign that economic growth could pick up pace.

The IHS Markit/Nikkei Japan Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 in September from a final 49.5 in August on a seasonally adjusted basis.

It is the first time in seven months that the index was above the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion.

The index for new export orders rose to a preliminary 50.2 from a final 47.2 in the previous month, showing the first expansion in eight months.

Japan's economic growth slowed in the April-June quarter due to weakness in consumer spending and exports. Since then, economic data has pointed to a turnaround in capital expenditure, which could support future growth.

Rising residential investment due to low interest rates could also be a positive factor for gross domestic product, some economists say.

Japan's government also has a 13.5 trillion yen ($134.27 billion) stimulus package, which should support domestic demand amid worries about overseas demand.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Richard Borsuk; stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984; twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
