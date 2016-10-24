FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Japan flash October manufacturing PMI shows fastest expansion in nine months
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 24, 2016 / 12:41 AM / 10 months ago

Japan flash October manufacturing PMI shows fastest expansion in nine months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An assembly line to produce hybrid engine's motor is pictured at Honda's transmission factory in Hamamatsu, Japan, August 23, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturing activity expanded in October at the fastest pace in nine months as new orders rose, a preliminary survey showed on Monday, suggesting domestic demand could lead to higher economic growth.

The Flash Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 51.7 in October from a final 50.4 in the previous month.

The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction for the second month and showed that activity expanded at the fastest since January.

The index for new orders rose to a preliminary 51.3 from 49.6 in the previous month, marking the first expansion in nine months.

The flash index for new export orders rose to 53.1 from a final 51.1 in September, indicating the second consecutive month of growth.

Government data on exports and household spending suggest Japan's economic growth was subdued in July-September, so the PMI survey could point to an acceleration in growth in October-December.

Japan's economic growth has been lacklustre for much of this year as consumer spending and exports largely undershot economists' expectations.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Jacqueline Wong; stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984; twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.