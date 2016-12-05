FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Japan Nov services PMI shows fastest growth in 10 months
December 5, 2016 / 6:26 AM / 9 months ago

Japan Nov services PMI shows fastest growth in 10 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk at an office building at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, February 29, 2016.Yuya Shino/File Photo

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Activity in Japan's services sector expanded in November at the fastest pace in 10 months, a private survey showed on Monday, suggesting consumer spending is picking up heading into the crucial year-end shopping season.

The Nikkei Market Japan Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 51.8 from 50.5 in October on a seasonally adjusted basis, indicating the fastest expansion since January.

Companies surveyed said activity picked up because they opened new stores in response to growing consumer spending and a rising number of tourists visiting from overseas, according to a report from Markit.

Services account for around two-thirds of Japan's gross domestic product, so growth in that sector would suggest that the economy is starting to pick up after a lull in the middle of the year, when several typhoons hurt consumer spending.

Japan's economic growth in the third quarter is forecast to be revised due to stronger capital expenditure, a Reuters poll of economists show. The data are due on Thursday.

Continued growth in services would suggest the economy could accelerate further in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Stanley White

Editing by Kim Coghill

