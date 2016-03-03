FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Feb services PMI falls to seven-month low, new business slows
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 3, 2016 / 2:25 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Feb services PMI falls to seven-month low, new business slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians are reflected on a window wall of a office building at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Activity in Japan’s services sector expanded in February at the slowest pace in seven months as new business weakened in a worrying sign that the economy is losing momentum, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Markit/Nikkei Japan Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 51.2 from 52.4 in January on a seasonally adjusted.

The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction for the 11th consecutive month but fell to the lowest since July last year.

The index for new business fell to 51.7 from 52.2 in the previous month, with the rate of expansion slower than the average seen over the current 11-month spell of growth, the survey showed.

In 2014, services accounted for 65 percent of Japan’s gross domestic product, while manufacturing had a 21 percent share.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.