Japan must show path to fiscal reform: coalition partner

TOKYO (Reuters) - A recent rise in Japan’s long-term interest rates to around 1 percent is within a tolerable range, but it is necessary to avoid a marked further rise in bond yields, the secretary-general of Japan’s junior ruling coalition party said on Wednesday.

Yoshihisa Inoue, secretary-general of the New Komeito party, also said that it was necessary for Japan to show a clear path for fixing its tattered state finances. Japan’s public debt is more than twice the value of its 500 trillion yen ($5 trillion) economy.

Inoue told Reuters that the government should basically stick to its targets of halving its primary balance - its budget excluding new bond sales and debt servicing - by March 2016 and returning to surplus by March 2021.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government is set to announce a new strategy for sustainable growth and macro-economic policy guidelines including fiscal reform around June 14.

“We need to verify whether these targets are really feasible but basically, that way of thinking must be continued,” Inoue said of the primary balance goals. “If we just make that abstract or appear to be postponing (fiscal reform), I think the market will be disappointed.”

Long-term interest rates of “1 percent or so are not such a problem, but in terms of economic management, we should avoid having that trend intensify.”

He also added that it was too early to discuss an exit strategy from the Bank of Japan’s hyper-easy monetary policy, part of an “Abenomics” prescription for ending deflation and reviving growth. The other two pillars are fiscal spending and a growth strategy.

Inoue also said he was not expecting Abe, who took power after his Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) massive lower house election win in December, to dissolve the powerful chamber for a “double election” to coincide with a July 21 vote for the upper chamber.

Japanese media have floated that scenario, suggesting Abe might try to deliver a final blow to struggling opposition parties and even reduce the LDP’s reliance on the New Komeito.

