FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan core CPI down 0.5 percent year on year in March, fifth straight fall
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 26, 2013 / 12:16 AM / in 4 years

Japan core CPI down 0.5 percent year on year in March, fifth straight fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman looks at clothes at Fast Retailing Co's Uniqlo casual fashion chain store in Tokyo April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices fell 0.5 percent in March from a year earlier, down for a fifth straight month, government data showed on Friday, suggesting the Bank of Japan faces a tough task to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

The fall in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, compared with a median market forecast for a 0.4 percent annual fall. It followed a 0.3 percent decline in the year to February.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 0.8 percent in March from a year earlier, the data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.3 percent in April from a year earlier, after a 0.5 percent decline in March. The result compared with a median market forecast for a 0.4 percent fall.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.