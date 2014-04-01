FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ tankan shows firms expect consumer prices to rise 1.5 percent in one year
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 2, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ tankan shows firms expect consumer prices to rise 1.5 percent in one year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pedestrians walk at a scramble crossing at Shibuya shopping district in Tokyo February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan’s March tankan showed firms surveyed expect consumer prices to rise an average 1.5 percent a year from now in a sign it could be somewhat difficult to meet the central bank’s price target, a detailed survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey also showed that firms expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1.7 percent three years from now and five years from now.

The BOJ decided to start surveying companies’ inflation expectations from the March tankan, excluding the impact of an April 1 sales tax hike, to give central bankers more information to guide monetary policy.

The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since deploying an intense burst of stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate consumer inflation to 2 percent in two years.

The data on corporate inflation expectations comes one day after a summary of the tankan showed that business sentiment barely improved in the three months ending March and the outlook is now considerably weaker than when Japan last raised its sales tax in 1997.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.