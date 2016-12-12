FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan November wholesale prices fall 2.2 percent year-on-year
December 12, 2016 / 12:50 AM / 8 months ago

Japan November wholesale prices fall 2.2 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - - Japanese wholesale prices fell 2.2 percent in the year to November, Bank of Japan data showed on Monday.[JPCGPY=ECI]

The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 2.3 percent annual decrease and follows a 2.7 percent annual decrease in October.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 2.8 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 0.8 percent from a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
