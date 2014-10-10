Japan wholesale price rises seen slowing in September

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s wholesale prices are expected to rise in September but at a slower pace than in August, reflecting a decline in the price of electricity and other energy sources.

The corporate goods price index, which measures the price companies charge each other for goods, is expected to have risen 3.6 percent in September from a year ago, a Reuters poll of 20 analysts found.

The rate of increase is seen falling for a third straight month in September after hitting a revised level of 4.5 percent in June, which was the fastest gain since a 6.9 percent pick-up in September 2008.

“The economy weakened after the sales tax hike and the inventory ratio rose sharply. Potential downward pressure on prices is increasing,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

Compared with a month earlier, the index is projected to have fallen 0.1 percent in September, which would be a second declining month.

The Bank of Japan will announce wholesale prices data at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly said prices are on track to reach his 2 percent price stability target, but also insists he will take more policy action if it is needed.

In the second quarter, Japan suffered its worst economic contraction since early 2009 as consumption slumped after a buying spree in the run-up to the sales tax hike.