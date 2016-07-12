FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan June wholesale prices fall 4.2 percent year-on-year
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 12, 2016 / 12:01 AM / a year ago

Japan June wholesale prices fall 4.2 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An employee of a sushi restaurant takes a break as seafood stalls are seen at the Noryangjin fisheries wholesale market in Seoul September 6, 2013.Kim Hong-Ji

TOKYO, (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices fell 4.2 percent in the year to June, Bank of Japan data showed on Tuesday.[JPCGPY=ECI]

The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 4.2 percent annual decrease and follows a 4.3 percent annual decrease in May.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 3.7 percent from a year earlier.

Related Coverage

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 1.2 percent from a year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

JUNE MAY APRIL JUNE INDEX

Year-on-year -4.2 (-4.2) -4.3 -4.2 99.2

Mth-on-mth -0.1 (-0.1) +0.1 -0.4

To view the full tables, go to

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.