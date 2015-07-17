FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan to set budget deficit estimate at around Y6.4 trillion in FY2020: sources
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 17, 2015 / 12:26 AM / 2 years ago

Japan to set budget deficit estimate at around Y6.4 trillion in FY2020: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An elderly woman pushes a walking aid as she walks on a street at Tokyo's Sugamo district, an area popular among the Japanese elderly, in Tokyo January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is set to estimate that the nation’s primary budget deficit will be around 6.4 trillion yen ($51.55 billion) in the fiscal year to March 2021, down from a projection five months ago of 9.4 trillion yen, sources said.

The new estimate is based partly on an expected rise in tax revenue on the back of improved corporate earnings, they said.

The Cabinet Office is scheduled to submit the new estimate to the government’s top economic council next week.

Japan’s new fiscal guidelines approved last month maintained an earlier target of returning to a primary budget surplus in fiscal 2020 and then lowering the debt-to-GDP ratio, which is the worst in the industrialized world at more than twice the size of the economy.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Tayaka Yamaguchi; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.