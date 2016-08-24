Japan government keeps economic view intact, cuts price assessment

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government kept its assessment of the economy unchanged in August but offered a slightly more downbeat view on consumer inflation than last month, as prices slid on weak household spending and the strong yen pushed down import costs.

The government left unchanged its assessment that exports and factory output were flat, as well as its view that household spending was moving sideways on static consumer sentiment.

"Japan's economy continues to recover moderately, though weakness in some areas can be seen recently," the Cabinet Office said in a monthly report for August released on Wednesday. The assessment was unchanged from last month.

The report also said consumer prices were "flat," a gloomier view than last month when it said price rises were slowing.

The last time the government used the word "flat" to describe consumer inflation was in April 2015, when the economy was still reeling from the hit to consumption from a sales tax hike implemented in April 2014.

The report offered a brighter view on public investment to say it was holding firm, reflecting increased public works spending from government measures to prop up the economy. In July, the report said public investment was falling gradually.

Japan's economic growth ground to a halt in April-June and analysts expect any rebound in the current quarter to be modest as weak global growth and the yen's 20 percent rise against the dollar so far this year hurt exports and capital expenditure.

Renewed yen gains and weak consumption have also weighed on inflation. Core consumer prices fell 0.5 percent in June from a year earlier, marking the biggest annual decline since 2013, keeping the Bank of Japan under pressure to expand stimulus to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

Markets are simmering with speculation the BOJ will ease monetary policy at its next rate review in September, when it conducts a comprehensive review of the effects of its existing stimulus programme.

The government also plans a 13.5 trillion yen ($135 billion) fiscal stimulus package to spur growth, though a recent Reuters survey showed companies overwhelmingly believe it will do little to boost the economy.

($1 = 100.2600 yen)