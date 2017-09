TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 1.6 percent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, in a sign that hopes for economic recovery are underpinning consumer spending.

The annual rise compared with a 1.9 percent gain projected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 0.8 percent gain in May, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

