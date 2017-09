A man looks at a retail shop displaying signs advertising a sale in Tokyo August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 2.3 percent in October from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, in a sign that consumer spending could be picking up.

That compared with the median forecast for a 2.1 percent annual increase, data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at:

here