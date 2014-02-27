Japan January retail sales rise 4.4 percent year on year

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 4.4 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, marking a sixth straight month of gains as consumers rushed to buy cars and other goods before a sales tax increase in April.

The rise compared with economists’ median forecast for a 3.8 percent increase and followed a revised 2.5 percent gain in the previous month, the data from the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry showed.

For the full tables, go to the METI website at:

here