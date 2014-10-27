FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Sept retail sales rise 2.3 percent year-on-year
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 27, 2014 / 11:57 PM / 3 years ago

Japan Sept retail sales rise 2.3 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shoppers walk past advertisement posters outside a clothing store at a shopping district in Tokyo October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 2.3 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, suggesting consumer spending is gradually picking up.

The rise was more than a 0.6 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll and was the fastest increase since March. It followed a 1.2 percent annual rise in August, the data released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

The government raised the national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 to help pay for healthcare and welfare spending, but consumer spending has been lacklustre since the tax increase.

Another sales tax hike to 10 percent is scheduled for next year, but some politicians want this plan to be delayed.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.