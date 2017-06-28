Oil rises for sixth session, buoyed by U.S. output decline
SINGAPORE Crude oil futures rose for a sixth consecutive session on Thursday, as a decline in U.S. production underpinned the market that has been under pressure from a global supply glut.
TOKYO Japanese retail sales rose 2.0 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, compared with economists' median estimate of a 2.6 percent increase.
(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
WASHINGTON Four of Washington's largest business lobby groups urged Congress in a letter on Wednesday to settle their differences on government spending so they can move forward on overhauling the U.S. tax code in the next year.