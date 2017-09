A man holds an advertisement board for a special offer for a limited time sale, outside a clothing retail store at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales fell 0.2 percent in September from a year earlier, compared with economists’ median estimate for a 0.4 percent rise, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.