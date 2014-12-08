FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan government spokesman: Economy remains in gradual recovery
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 8, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

Japan government spokesman: Economy remains in gradual recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese government spokesman said on Monday there is no change in the government’s view that the economy is continuing to recover gradually.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige Seko also told a news conference the government will closely monitor private firms’ capital spending, which is important for a virtuous economic cycle.

Data showed earlier in the day that Japan’s economy shrank more than initially reported in the third quarter on declines in business investment, surprising markets and backing premier Shinzo Abe’s recent decision to delay a second sales tax hike. [ID:nL3N0TM2GJ]

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.