7 months ago
Japan trade minister says will keep stressing importance of TPP to U.S.
January 24, 2017 / 1:11 AM / 7 months ago

Japan trade minister says will keep stressing importance of TPP to U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Minister of Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko speaks at a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will continue to stress the strategic and economic importance of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal to the United States, trade minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday.

He said it would be important for the TPP to have the United States as a member.

Seko also said that he would closely monitor the impact on Japanese corporations if there were any changes made to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Reporting by Ami Miyazaki, writing by Kaori Kaneko, Editing by Chris Gallagher

