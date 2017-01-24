Japan trade minister says will keep stressing importance of TPP to U.S.

Japan's Minister of Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko speaks at a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will continue to stress the strategic and economic importance of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal to the United States, trade minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday.

He said it would be important for the TPP to have the United States as a member.

Seko also said that he would closely monitor the impact on Japanese corporations if there were any changes made to the North American Free Trade Agreement.