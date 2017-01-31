Japan to explain facts about its auto market to Trump: Seko

Newly manufactured cars of the automobile maker Honda await export at port in Yokohama, Japan January 16, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will explain the facts about its auto market to U.S. President Donald Trump and seek his understanding, trade minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday.

Seko said it was undecided whether he would accompany Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his visit to Washington to meet Trump on Feb. 10.

At the meeting between the two leaders, Trump is expected to seek quick progress towards a two-way trade deal with Japan and discuss the automotive sector.