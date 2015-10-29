FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Seko says economy in moderate recovery trend
#Business News
October 29, 2015 / 3:08 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Seko says economy in moderate recovery trend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian is reflected in an electronic board showing a graph outside a brokerage in this Tokyo March 13, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy remains in a moderate recovery trend, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige Seko said on Thursday.

“The trend of Japan’s moderate economic recovery is continuing as corporate profits are at a record high level and the situation for jobs and wages is improving,” Seko told a news conference.

”But we will also monitor closely downside risks from overseas economies, he said.

Japanese factory output rose 1.0 percent in September after two straight months of declines and manufacturers expect further gains in October - suggesting the economy is emerging from the doldrums as the effects of China’s slowdown begin to abate.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
