Big Japanese manufacturers’ moods worsen: government
December 10, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Big Japanese manufacturers’ moods worsen: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Big Japanese manufacturers turned pessimistic about business conditions in October-December, a government survey showed on Monday, suggesting it may be difficult for the economy to emerge from recession.

The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large manufacturers stood at -10.3 in October-December, compared with plus 2.5 in July-September, according to the joint survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute, an arm of the Cabinet Office.

Large manufacturers expect sentiment to improve in the January-March quarter to plus 1.4.

The BSI measures the percentage of firms that expect the business environment to improve from the previous quarter minus the percentage that expect it to worsen.

The survey comes ahead of the Bank of Japan’s closely watched tankan business sentiment survey due on December 14.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Michael Watson

