Japan service sector sentiment worsens in August: government survey
#Business News
September 8, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Japan service sector sentiment worsens in August: government survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index fell to 47.4 in August, down for the first time in four months, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workersand restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions declined from 51.3 in July.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence infuture conditions, was down at 50.4 from 51.5 in July.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparativeform in August 2001. For full details go to the Cabinet Office website at: here

Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher

