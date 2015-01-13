FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan service sector sentiment improves in December
January 13, 2015 / 5:12 AM / 3 years ago

Japan service sector sentiment improves in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A taxi driver takes a break as he queues outside a train station in Tokyo April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index rose to 45.2 in December, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions climbed from 41.5 in November.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, rose to 46.7 in December from 44.0 the previous month.

Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa, writing by Kaori Kaneko, editing by Chris Gallagher

