Japan service sector sentiment worsens in May

TOKYO(Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index slipped to 53.3 in May, down for the first time in six months, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions declined from 53.6 in April.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, climbed to 54.5 in May from 54.2 the previous month.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.