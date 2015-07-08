Japan service sector sentiment worsens in June

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index fell to 51.0 in June, down for a second straight month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions slipped from 53.3 in May.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, fell to 53.5 in June from 54.5 the previous month.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.