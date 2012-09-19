FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Shirakawa: Japan recovery may be delayed six months
September 19, 2012 / 7:47 AM / in 5 years

BOJ's Shirakawa: Japan recovery may be delayed six months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that Japan’s economic recovery may be delayed by six months due to a prolonged slowdown in global growth.

“We judged that further monetary easing was necessary now to ensure that Japan’s economy does not slip from a path towards sustained growth with price stability,” Shirakawa told a news conference.

The BOJ eased monetary policy on Wednesday by boosting its asset purchase program, following in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s footsteps as weakening exports and mounting tensions with China hurt prospects for a near-term recovery in the world’s third-largest economy.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Chris Gallagher

