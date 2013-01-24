FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ's Shirakawa: prices could rise from FY 2015 if output gap narrows
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 24, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ's Shirakawa: prices could rise from FY 2015 if output gap narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa told a government panel on Thursday that prices could start rising from fiscal 2015 if the output gap continues to narrow, Economics Minister Akira Amari told reporters after the panel met.

Shirakawa spoke at a Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy meeting, a top government panel where cabinet ministers debate and decide economic policy.

The BOJ on Tuesday doubled its inflation target to 2 percent and made an open-ended commitment to buying assets next year to achieve its price target as soon as possible to end deflation.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.