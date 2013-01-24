BOJ's Shirakawa: prices could rise from FY 2015 if output gap narrows

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa told a government panel on Thursday that prices could start rising from fiscal 2015 if the output gap continues to narrow, Economics Minister Akira Amari told reporters after the panel met.

Shirakawa spoke at a Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy meeting, a top government panel where cabinet ministers debate and decide economic policy.

The BOJ on Tuesday doubled its inflation target to 2 percent and made an open-ended commitment to buying assets next year to achieve its price target as soon as possible to end deflation.