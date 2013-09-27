FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan could face debt downgrade if budget deficit doesn't shrink: S&P
#Business News
September 27, 2013 / 5:23 AM / 4 years ago

Japan could face debt downgrade if budget deficit doesn't shrink: S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan could face a debt downgrade if it does not shrink its budget deficit, which is unlikely to return to primary balance by a fiscal 2020 target even if Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s policies go well, a senior official from Standard & Poor’s said on Friday.

The ratings agency remains doubtful about the scale of Japanese welfare reform and how much spending can be cut, Takahira Ogawa, director of sovereign ratings at Standard & Poor‘s, told reporters.

Abe is set to announce around October 1 that he will raise Japan’s sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent in April to pay for welfare spending.

S&P has a AA- rating on Japan, which is three notches from the top rating of AAA. S&P’s rating on Japan has a negative outlook, meaning a downgrade is possible.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
