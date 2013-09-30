FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan August household spending falls 1.6 percent vs. year ago
September 30, 2013 / 11:53 PM / 4 years ago

Japan August household spending falls 1.6 percent vs. year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shop staff looks at a peach at a fruit store in Tokyo September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell 1.6 percent in August from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Tuesday, casting doubt on the strength of consumer spending.

The fall compared with the median estimate for a 0.1 percent annual increase.

Spending declined 0.5 percent from July in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 284,646 yen ($2,900), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Spending by wage earner households fell 0.5 percent in August from the same month a year earlier.

To view the full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

here

($1 = 98.1250 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

