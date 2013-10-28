FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan September household spending rises 3.7 percent vs. a year ago
October 28, 2013 / 11:49 PM / 4 years ago

Japan September household spending rises 3.7 percent vs. a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman holding a dress looks at herself in a mirror at a department store in Tokyo July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese household spending rose 3.7 percent in September from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that consumer spending may have recovered from a slight dip.

The rise was more than economists’ median forecast for a 0.5 percent annual increase and followed a 1.6 percent decline in the year to August.

Spending in September rose 1.6 percent from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 280,692 yen ($2,900), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

Spending by wage earner households rose 0.9 percent in September from the same month a year earlier.

To view the full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

here

($1 = 97.7100 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann

