Japan January household spending rises 1.1 percent vs year ago
February 27, 2014 / 11:48 PM / 4 years ago

Japan January household spending rises 1.1 percent vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a shop advertising a sale in Tokyo January 30, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese household spending rose 1.1 percent in January from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, data showed on Friday, in a sign consumption may be gaining momentum before a sales tax increase scheduled for April.

The rise was more than the median market forecast for a 0.2 percent annual rise and followed a 0.7 percent increase in the year to December.

Spending grew 1.6 percent from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 297,070 yen ($2,900), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

Spending by wage-earner households fell 0.2 percent in January from the same month a year earlier.

To view the full tables, go to the ministry’s website at:

here

($1 = 102.0850 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann

