Japan February household spending falls 2.5 percent vs. a year ago
March 27, 2014 / 11:52 PM / 3 years ago

Japan February household spending falls 2.5 percent vs. a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shoppers browse vegetables at a supermarket in Chiba, east of Tokyo February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell 2.5 percent in February from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, the government data showed on Friday, in a sign that consumer spending weakened because a cold snap and severe snow storms.

The fall compared with the median forecast for a 0.1 percent annual increase and followed a 1.1 percent increase in the year to January.

Spending declined 1.5 percent from January in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average of 266,610 yen ($2,600), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Spending by wage earner households fell 1.4 percent in February from the same month a year earlier.

To view the full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

here

($1 = 102.1350 Japanese Yen)

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
