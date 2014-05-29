FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan April household spending falls 4.6 percent vs year ago
May 29, 2014

Japan April household spending falls 4.6 percent vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell more than expected in April, data showed on Friday, in a sign that a decline in consumer spending after a sales tax hike is worse than feared.

The 4.6 percent annual decrease exceeded the median market forecast for a 3.2 percent annual decline.

Spending declined 13.3 percent in April from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 302,141 yen ($3,000), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

The government raised the national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 to pay for rising welfare costs.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann

